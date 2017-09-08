WHAS
Close

Suspect arrested after active shooter reported at Ohio high school

WHAS 1:26 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKYC) -- Police are on scene at Columbus-Scioto High School where a suspect is in custody amid reports of an active shooter situation.

The school is located in the 2900 block of South High Street in Columbus, Ohio.

WCMH reports the school is on lockdown.

"SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries," the Columbus Police Department tweeted. "Excellent job by our officers!"

Police tweeted a warning shortly before 9 a.m. asking everybody to "please stay out of the area."

Stay with this story for additional details as they become available.

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories