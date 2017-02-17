Suspect accused of assaulting officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Jacinto Ordonez appeared in court Friday.

He's charged with assault and wanton endangerment among other charges.

Police say Ordonez was inside a Thornton's on Preston Highway when he began to frighten customers and refused to leave.

When officers got there, they say when attempting to get his i.d Ordonez assaulted one of the officers by hitting his head on the counter.

Another officer used her taser on Ordonez but he pulled the probe from his body.

Ordonez is then accused of running out of the store and onto Preston Highway.

He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

