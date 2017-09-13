Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to speak at UofL

On April 10, 2017, Chief Justice John Roberts administers the constitutional oath to Neil Gorsuch in a private ceremony attended by Supreme Court justices and members of the Gorsuch family in the justices’ conference room. (Photo: Curator's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Justice Neil Gorsuch will visit the University of Louisville on September 21 as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series at the McConnell Center, the university announced Wednesday.

The newest member of the United States Supreme Court is also expected to meet privately with McConnell Scholar students.

“We’re honored that Justice Gorsuch has agreed to share his thoughts and insights at UofL,” said Gary Gregg, director of the McConnell Center. “This is a terrific opportunity for the people of Kentucky, Indiana and our students to get to know one of our country’s most influential citizens.”

Gorsuch is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in Comstock Hall in the UofL School of Music. Tickets are available for request from the McConnell Center.



