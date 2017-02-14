Supernova spotted just hours after explosion (photo: USA Today) (Photo: USA Today)

(USA TODAY) -- The first moments of a supernova — the spectacular explosion that marks the death of massive stars — have been spotted for the first time, astronomers announced Monday.

The star, located about 160 million light-years away from Earth in the galaxy NGC 7610, was seen a mere three hours after the supernova explosion. This was early enough to spot the debris and determine what happened just before the destruction. The findings were reported in a paper published online Monday in Nature Physics, a peer-reviewed British journal.

Seeing a supernova in the first hours after the explosion " is crucial for shedding light on our understanding of both the latest stages of evolution of massive stars and of the explosion mechanisms themselves," said study lead author Ofer Yaron, an astrophysicist from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

Though seeing supernovae is rather routine now, this one "was observed the shortest time after it happened," Yaron said.

"It is often said that a huge storm could start from the effect of a butterfly's wings somewhere… Here we are able to see the very beginning of a huge cosmic hurricane soon enough after it started to be able to look for the analog of that hypothetical butterfly."

The supernova, named "SN 2013fs," was first spotted by scientists conducting a robotic sky survey at Palomar Observatory in southern California on Oct. 6, 2013. Soon thereafter, Yaron and his team used X-ray and ultraviolet wavelengths to further study the event and determined that the star was a red super giant about 10 times the size of our sun.

They discovered that the star was encircled by a disk of matter that had been created just the year before the explosion. In its final days, the star had been rapidly ejecting lots of material, losing mass before the final collapse.

"It's as if the star 'knows' its life is ending soon, and puffing material at an enhanced rate during its final breaths," Yaron said. He likened it to an incandescent light bulb, "which experiences a sudden stronger glow for several seconds just before the wire is torn, and the bulb ends its life."

Since the supernova was 160 million light-years from Earth, that also means the supernova occurred 160 million years ago, Yaron says. "Everything extra-galactic that we observe actually happened millions or billions of years ago," he said. "Every galaxy that we observe with our telescopes today, we see the light that was emitted millions or billions of years ago."

So even if a "nearby" star in our own galaxy had gone supernova some hundreds or thousands of years ago, we would be "completely unaware of it yet," he said.

Supernova explosions such as the one in 2013 remain "topics of major ongoing research," he said.

