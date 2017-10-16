State of emergency declared ahead of white supremacist's speech at UF

White nationalist Richard Spencer speaks to select media in his office space on August 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott is declaring a state of emergency in advance of a speech white supremacist Richard Spencer is scheduled to give at the University of Florida.



Scott warned in an executive order Monday that a "threat of a potential emergency is imminent" in Alachua County, in north Florida. Spencer is slated to speak at the campus on Thursday.



Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.



Scott's executive order will allow local law-enforcement authorities to partner with state and other law-enforcement agencies to provide security for the event. The university has already said it expects to spend $500,000 on security.



The governor is also activating the Florida National Guard to help with security if it is needed.

