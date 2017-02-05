Speed limit change on Lincoln Parkway

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- This week, the speed limit on a nine-mile portion of Lincoln Parkway is changing.



The new speed zone begins in LaRue County just north of the KY 84 intersection traffic signal and extends to just south of the Sportsman's Lake Road intersection traffic signal in Hardin County.



Crews will be installing 65 mph speed limit signs on Thursday, February 9.



This change comes after recent studies along the corridor suggest that motorists travel well above the current 55 mph posting.

