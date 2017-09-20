Student's suicide attempt prompts response on mental health, prayer service at N. Oldham HS

North Oldham High School (Courtesy: Google Maps)

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) - UPDATE 7:45AM: Oldham County Schools Communications Director Lori McDowell on Wednesday morning confirmed the Tuesday incident by providing a copy of the email sent to parents/guardians.

McDowell declined to provide additional comment on the matter citing privacy concerns.

--

Mental health experts will be at Oldham County High School on Wednesday after a student tried to commit suicide inside a bathroom, multiple sources and an email purported to be from the school's principal confirmed to the WHAS 11 News i-Team.

"That student was found in time, and was transported to the hospital," the email from principal Craig Wallace shared to the i-Team read.

Several parents contacted WHAS 11 News Tuesday night to report the incident, which at the time, had not been made public.

"Parents, please take this opportunity to have discussions with your children regarding suicide awareness and prevention," the email added.

Several social media posts from student organizations alerted followers of a planned prayer service on campus at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"Schoolwide prayer tomorrow morning at 8 by the entrance to the football field," a tweet from the North Oldham Fellowship of Christian Athletes read Tuesday afternoon.

The email shared with the i-Team was purportedly from North Oldham High School Principal Craig Wallace, however, Wallace, when reached by email Tuesday evening, referred questions on the matter to Oldham County Schools Communications Director Lori McDowell.

Repeated calls, emails and texts to McDowell were not returned by the time this story was published.

WHAS 11 News will continue to track this developing story. Look for updates Wednesday morning, September 20, for updates on Good Morning Kentuckiana.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

i-Team investigator Derrick Rose can be reached at 502-582-7232 and dnrose@whas11.com. Follow Derrick on Twitter: @WHAS11DRose.



© 2017 WHAS-TV