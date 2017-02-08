Sony expands recall of VAIO laptop computre battery packs due to burn and fire hazard

A picture taken 17 January 2008 shows the logo at the entrance of Swedish-Japanese mobile handset maker Sony Ericsson's factory in Ribeauville, eastern France.OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: 2010 AFP)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission released a recall alert on February 7th, 2017 stating that this expanded recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 18 models of Sony’s VAIO Series laptop computers. Sony has expanded the number of affected battery packs under this recall.

These laptop computers were sold at Best Buy, Sony retail stores, other consumer electronic stores nationwide and online at www.store.sony.com and other websites from February 2013 through October 2013 for between $550 and $1,000 as part of Sony VAIO laptops and for about $170 for battery packs sold separately.

The Panasonic battery packs were manufactured with the laptop and battery packs were sold separately or installed by Sony as part of a repair. Panasonic battery packs included in this recall have model number VGP-BPS26 and part numbers 1-853-237-11 and 1-853-237-21 printed on the back of the battery pack. Recalled model numbers for the Sony VAIO laptop computer are:

Sony VAIO Series laptop computer model numbers

SVE14A1

SVE14A2

SVE14A3

SVE1413

SVE1511

SVE1512

SVE1513

SVE1513APXS

SVE1513BCXS

SVE1513JCXW

SVE1513KCXS

SVE1513MCXB

SVE1513MCXW

SVE1513MPXS

SVE1513RCXB

SVE1513RCXS

SVE1513RCXW

SVE1513TCXW

SVE15132CXW

SVE15134CXP

SVE15134CXS

SVE15134CXW

SVE15135CXW

SVE151390X

SVE1712

SVE1713

SVE171390X

VPCCA1

VPCCA2

VPCCA3

VPCCB1

VPCCB2

VPCCB3

VPCCB4

VPCEH1

VPCEH2

VPCEH3

VPCEJ1

VPCEJ2



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs, power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow instructions to obtain a free replacement. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging in AC power only. Battery packs previously identified as not affected by the June 15, 2016 recall are included in this expanded announcement.

