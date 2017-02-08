Sony expands recall of VAIO laptop computre battery packs due to burn and fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission released a recall alert on February 7th, 2017 stating that this expanded recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 18 models of Sony’s VAIO Series laptop computers. Sony has expanded the number of affected battery packs under this recall.
These laptop computers were sold at Best Buy, Sony retail stores, other consumer electronic stores nationwide and online at www.store.sony.com and other websites from February 2013 through October 2013 for between $550 and $1,000 as part of Sony VAIO laptops and for about $170 for battery packs sold separately.
The Panasonic battery packs were manufactured with the laptop and battery packs were sold separately or installed by Sony as part of a repair. Panasonic battery packs included in this recall have model number VGP-BPS26 and part numbers 1-853-237-11 and 1-853-237-21 printed on the back of the battery pack. Recalled model numbers for the Sony VAIO laptop computer are:
Sony VAIO Series laptop computer model numbers
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs, power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow instructions to obtain a free replacement. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging in AC power only.
Battery packs previously identified as not affected by the June 15, 2016 recall are included in this expanded announcement.
