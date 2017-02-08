WHAS
Sony expands recall of VAIO laptop computre battery packs due to burn and fire hazard

February 08, 2017

The Consumer Product Safety Commission released a recall alert on February 7th, 2017 stating that this expanded recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 18 models of Sony’s VAIO Series laptop computers.  Sony has expanded the number of affected battery packs under this recall.

These laptop computers were sold at Best Buy, Sony retail stores, other consumer electronic stores nationwide and online at www.store.sony.com and other websites from February 2013 through October 2013 for between $550 and $1,000 as part of Sony VAIO laptops and for about $170 for battery packs sold separately.

The Panasonic battery packs were manufactured with the laptop and battery packs were sold separately or installed by Sony as part of a repair.  Panasonic battery packs included in this recall have model number VGP-BPS26 and part numbers 1-853-237-11 and 1-853-237-21 printed on the back of the battery pack.  Recalled model numbers for the Sony VAIO laptop computer are:

Sony VAIO Series laptop computer model numbers

SVE14A1
SVE14A2
SVE14A3
SVE1413
SVE1511
SVE1512
SVE1513
SVE1513APXS
SVE1513BCXS
SVE1513JCXW
SVE1513KCXS
SVE1513MCXB
SVE1513MCXW
SVE1513MPXS
SVE1513RCXB
SVE1513RCXS
SVE1513RCXW
SVE1513TCXW
SVE15132CXW
SVE15134CXP
SVE15134CXS
SVE15134CXW
SVE15135CXW
SVE151390X
SVE1712
SVE1713
SVE171390X
VPCCA1
VPCCA2
VPCCA3
VPCCB1
VPCCB2
VPCCB3
VPCCB4
VPCEH1
VPCEH2
VPCEH3
VPCEJ1
VPCEJ2

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs, power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow instructions to obtain a free replacement. Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging in AC power only.

Battery packs previously identified as not affected by the June 15, 2016 recall are included in this expanded announcement.

 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission


