Snow shoveling teens come to the rescue of man in distress

KUSA - When there's snow, you can bet there will be kids trying to earn a quick buck shoveling it.

But for a group of kids in the small town of La Salle, Colorado, an unexpected encounter during Thursday's shoveling paid them in a good story and full heart.

Coby Entihar and his three friends Rebecca, Marcello and Jerry decided to make the most of the 8 inches of snow they received overnight Wednesday.

What they didn’t expect was what they would find at the final door they knocked on.

“My brother told me go up to the door. I knocked on the door and I heard somebody yelling," Coby said. “I felt kind of in a worthless situation. Like I was worthless because I couldn't get into his house to help him.”

“It was pretty shocking, I was in a lot of shock,” Rebecca Rhoads said. “I called 911. I just called 911.”

The man had fallen, and according to Cody, claimed he had been there writhing in pain for days.

“It was scary,” Jerry Entihar said. “It’s something you don’t expect.”

The four couldn’t reach the man as his home was locked. After Rebecca called 911, arrived paramedics right away.

“You could clearly see he was in pain,” Zach Hill of the LaSalle Fire Department said. “This gentleman had been there for, we're not sure how long, and we don't know how long he would've been there had they not knocked on the door so they had a huge part in getting him help.”

Zach and the other first responders rushed the man to the hospital. They were only able to perform vitals on the man, saying they couldn’t diagnose or treat any of his injuries.

“Something told me that he needed me and he needed us,” Coby added.

The police chief in La Salle confirmed the teens' story.

It's not clear how the man they rescued is doing. His care was out of the hands of the firefighters once he went to the hospital.