Snow in Florida: Parts of state trade sunshine for snowflakes

Parts of north Florida woke up Wednesday, Jan. 3, to cold temperatures, ice and even snow. Photo: Bonnie B. Cheshire, Published by the Tallahassee Democrat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Welcome to January 2018 in Florida, where we've traded the warmth and sunshine for some cold and ice.

People who thought the state would be their great escape from the frozen north -- or those who moved here and thought they left that weather for good -- are getting a dose of reality this Wednesday, Jan. 3.

It's winter, it's cold and while rare, it can snow!

More: Staying cold: Sub-freezing wind chill values forecast for Tampa Bay

Get your forecast on-the-go: Download the 10News app

Check out some of these wintry scenes from across the state:

Photos: Florida snow -- parts of state trade sunshine for snowflakes

And several more videos, here, if you're not feeling cold enough:

Video: Snowfall in Tallahassee, Florida

Video: Snowfall at Tallahassee home

Video: Snow at Tallahassee house

Video: Snow in Tallahassee

Video: Snowfall at Tallahassee law attorney's office

Video: Snow comes down in Tallahassee

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV