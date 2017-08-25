Snapchat photo leads to sexual assault charge for man

Mason Mallon faces aggravated assault and other charges stemming from a photo on Snapchat.

CAMDEN, N.J. (USA TODAY) — An 18-year-old woman was found bruised and bloodied in a New Jersey man's bedroom after police were alerted to a disturbing photo on a Snapchat account.

Mason Mallon, 24, of Gibbsboro, N.J., was charged Aug. 19 with aggravated sexual assault, as well as aggravated assault, sexual assault, criminal restraint and invasion of privacy, the Camden County (N.J.) Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

The woman, described as disoriented and “covered in blood,” was treated at an area hospital.

A friend of the victim contacted police after being alarmed by a picture on Mallon’s Snapchat account, the prosecutor's office said. The victim appeared to be unconscious in the photo.

According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Mallon was paroled in November 2015 after serving a one- to three-year term for possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Details of that August 2013 offense were not available.

Mallon is being held in Camden County Jail pending a detention hearing Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

