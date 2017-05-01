Sinbad, Linkin' Bridge, Miguel and Jill Scott to perform at the Marriott East on May 5th

Sinbad, Miguel, Jill Scott and Linkin' Bridge (Source: Getty Images)

We are now in the home stretch and you have a chance to hit the trifecta. Not in the race, but with this party hosted by Junior Bridgeman and his family.

The Bridgemans announced their invitation only event as the “Trifecta”. It will play host to selected guests, celebrities, and athletes with featured musical performances from some of the best and brightest in the industry.

The inaugural event will be hosted by comedian/actor Sinbad. Louisville’s very own Linkin’ Bridge will kick off the evening, followed by Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Miguel. R&B songstress and Multi-Grammy Award winner Jill Scott concludes the unforgettable evening performing her multiple hits.

The event will be held on Friday night, (May 5th), at the Marriott East. In its inaugural event, they will assist some deserving groups in Louisville, The West End School and the University of Louisville Autism Center at Kosair Charities.

Junior Bridgeman says “We all have the responsibility to give back to the communities in which we live and work. Helping those less fortunate should be one of the values we strive to pursue,” stated Bridgeman. “To be able to bring a spirit of giving into the Derby weekend while incorporating the fun aspect that “The Trifecta” provides is what we plan to accomplish.”

This trifecta will have people remaining at the gates because this is not a ticketed event. You need to have an invitation to get in.

If you have a Kentucky Derby event please send it to me The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro.

© 2017 WHAS-TV