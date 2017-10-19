Shots fired on Ziegler Street

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- LMPD has received reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Ziegler Street. This location is near Shelby Traditional Academy.

From preliminary reports, no one was shot and no one at the school was injured. WHAS11's chopper showed three suspects in handcuffs.

"We're still in the very early stages of knowing why there was firing in the area," says LMPD PIO Dwight Mitchell. "We don't know who the intended targets are. We responded to shots fired."

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is received.

© 2017 WHAS-TV