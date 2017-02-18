Shooting on Watterson Expressway leaves one dead

Crime scene tape (Photo: WCNC.com/ Tegna station)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An overnight shooting on the Watterson Expressway on the westbound I-264 ramp on Taylor Boulevard left one dead just after midnight Saturday.



Police say the man was shot multiple times by suspects in another vehicle while traveling on the interstate.



Officials say they believe the incident began near the airport and ended when the victim's car crashed into a concrete barrier just west of Taylor Blvd.

The ramp has been reopened.

If you have any information you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



