Sheriff's Deputy delivers his son on the side of the road

Erie County Sheriff Deputy Eric Szkatulski and his wife Kelly with their newborn son Eli. (Photo: WGRZ)

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. -- We've all heard stories of police officers delivering babies in unique and unusual situations. Well, it happened to a local sheriff's deputy this week when his own son couldn't wait to enter this world!

Deputy Eric Szkatulski of the Erie County Sheriff's Office and his wife Kelly were on the Rt. 219 Expressway heading to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo on Monday, September 11th for the birth of their third son when the ride took an unusual turn.

After calling a nurse at Mercy, they figured they had more than enough time to make it to the hospital.

"As soon as I hung up my wife told me we do not have time... he is coming," said Deputy Szkatulski. "She said we can't make it to the next exit."

So, Deputy Szkatulski quickly pulled into a turnaround area in the highway's median.

"Just as the moments went by I knew that we weren't going to be able to make it," said Kelly Szkatulski. "I couldn't imagine giving birth in the car but I just was trusting my instincts that that was what's going to happen today."

They called a Mercy midwife to help Eric through it. He had basic first aid training at the Police Academy but was still a rookie when it came to baby deliveries. With Kelly's cool, calm and collected first responder by her side on the expressway, Kelly had some reflection on the fact that it was the anniversary date of September 11th.

"I honestly thought that as ambulances and first responders were showing up and I definitely thought that this is definitely a day that you give credit for all that they do, just as everyone is standing there in the middle of the 219. I was just thinking this is very appropriate," said Kelly.

Eli Eric Szkatulski was born weighing 8 lbs. 5 ozs. and is healthy.

The family is doing great and Kelly says she wouldn't be surprised to see her sons follow Dad into a law enforcement career.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV