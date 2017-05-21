Sewer overflows may be occuring in the Metro area due to recent rainfall

Source: Thinkstock

Louisville, KY - Due to recent rains in the Louisville Metro area, sewer overflows may be occurring. Water containing sewage may be discharged from sewers in the MSD service area and may be on the ground, in drainage ditches, or in nearby streams. You are advised to avoid contact with the Ohio River, creeks, streams and drainage ditches, as they may contain sewage and stormwater runoff contaminants that could make you sick.

If you, your family or your pets do come in contact with possibly contaminated water, wash it off with warm, soapy water, especially before handling food.

While it's still raining and for 48 hours after it stops raining, DO NOT FISH, WADE or SWIM in outdoor waters!

