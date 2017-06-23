Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for SE Marion county

(Photo: Thinkstock, robertiez)

The National Weather Service has expired the warning for Taylor and Marion Counties.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky until 4:15 PM.

At 3:51 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Lebanon, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include:

Bradfordsville, Spurlington, Greenbriar, Phillipsburg, Salleetown, Riley and Penick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 10:00 PM EDT for central Kentucky.

