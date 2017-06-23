WHAS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for SE Marion county

NWS , WHAS 4:10 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

The National Weather Service has expired the warning for Taylor and Marion Counties.

--

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky until 4:15 PM.

At 3:51 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Lebanon, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Louisville - Southern Indiana Radar Track the rain as it moves through Kentuckiana

Locations impacted include:
Bradfordsville, Spurlington, Greenbriar, Phillipsburg, Salleetown, Riley and Penick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

--

A tornado watch remains in effect until 10:00 PM EDT for central Kentucky.

