Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for SE Marion county

The National Weather Service has expired the warning for Taylor and Marion Counties.
--
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky until 4:15 PM.
At 3:51 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Lebanon, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include:
Bradfordsville, Spurlington, Greenbriar, Phillipsburg, Salleetown, Riley and Penick.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
--
A tornado watch remains in effect until 10:00 PM EDT for central Kentucky.
