Several beekeeping workshops set for 2017

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have scheduled several beekeeping workshops around the state through May.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says in a statement that the classes are geared toward educating beekeepers with all experience levels. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said beekeeping holds a promising future in honey production and pollination.

There are a total of 14 courses, ranging from daylong workshops for beginners to weekend workshops on queen production. They are being offered at locations around the state.

More information and a list of classes can be found at www.kyagr.com/statevet/honeybees.html .



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.