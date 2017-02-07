Serving those who serve Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Going out to eat can always be a treat, but doing so Wednesday can also help make a big difference. Apron Inc. is hosting the 5th annual Dine-Around event at more than 50 local restaurants across town.
Apron Inc. has a mission of providing temporary, limited financial aid to professionals in need who work in local restaurants and hospitality venues.
Part of your bill will go towards helping people in the food and beverage industry who have fallen on hard times, specifically with unexpected medical emergencies and the costs that come with it. Last year, the event raised more than $40,000 in grants.
Here’s a list of the restaurants participating across the Louisville Metro:
Participating Restaurants
502 Bistro and Bar
Anoosh Bistro
Artesano
Bourbon’s Bistro
Brasserie Provence
Bristol Bar and Grille (all locations)
Brownies The Shed
Café Lou Lou
Coal’s
Corbett’s
Dundee Tavern
Equus
The Fat Lamb
Feast BBQ
Finn’s Southern BBQ
Guacamole
Harvest
Irish Rover
Jack Fry’s
La Chasse
Lilly’s
Louvino (both locations)
Marketplace Restaurant
Martini
Mercato
Mussel Burger 1 & 2
Noosh Nosh
Porcini
Red Barn
Science Hill Inn
Seviche
Superchefs
Taco Luchador
Tea Station Chinese Bistro
Uptown Café
Varanese
Verbena Café
Volar
Recipes:
Anoosh’s Bananas Foster French Toast
Bananas Foster
4 tablespoons brown sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ lemon
½ orange
2 tablespoons banana liqueur
2 whole bananas
2 tablespoons bourbon
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
French Toast
8 pieces bread, thick cut
1 tablespoon butter
3 whole eggs
1 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon (or to taste)
Whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, vanilla, sugar and cinnamon in a mixing bowl (big enough to dip bread in) until well blended. Heat butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Dip bread in egg mixture and drain off excess and cook until golden brown on each side. Repeat with remaining pieces. Set aside and keep warm.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter and sugar until sugar is completely dissolved. Squeeze the juice from the lemon and orange into the pan. Add slices of banana and remove from heat. Add banana liqueur and bourbon and then flambé the liqueurs. Sprinkle cinnamon over the flame and let flames subside. Spoon over French Toast and serve immediately.
Tofu Florentine
1 oz. Onion, diced
1 oz. Red Pepper, diced
1 oz. Asparagus, diced
1 oz. Baby Spinach
2 oz. Tofu
1 oz. Thai Curry
Sauté onion, pepper, and asparagus for 1 minute. Add tofu and curry. Sauté for 2 minutes. Season. Add Spinach. Serve with potatoes
