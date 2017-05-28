Services set in Kentucky for ex-pitcher, US Sen. Jim Bunning

(Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (AP) - Services are set in Kentucky this week for former U.S. Sen. and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning.



Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, says on its website that a funeral Mass for Bunning will be held Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Bunning's family said he died late Friday of complications from a stroke suffered last October. He was 85.



Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major league career, mostly with the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired in 1971.



The Kentucky Republican served 12 years in the U.S. House, followed by two terms in the Senate.

