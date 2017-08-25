Service to remember Sister found murdered

Sisters of Nazareth mark sad one year anniversary.

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth are marking a somber anniversary. It's been one year since losing a fellow sister who was found murdered in Mississippi.

Back in 2016, 68-year-old Paula Merrill and Margaret Held were both found murdered inside their home.

Merrill had been working in Mississippi since the 80's but was a part of Nazareth here in Kentucky located near Bardstown.

Today her fellow sisters gathered around her grave and honored her good work.

46-year-old Rodney Earl Sanders was arrested for capital murder in both of those cases. A grand jury is expected to deliver its decision in September or October on whether there's enough evidence for Sanders to stand trial.

