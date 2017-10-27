WHAS
Close

Serial pooper targets SIU Carbondale dorm washing machines

School leaders have talked to students, but have not yet caught the person.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 9:20 AM. EDT October 27, 2017

CARBONDALE, ILL. - Students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale were hoping to clean their clothes. Instead they're finding them soiled by what students are calling the "bowel movement bandit."

The university said it got a report in September of someone defecating in a campus washing machine while clothes were inside.

The campus newspaper reports it's happened eight times to students.

School leaders have talked with students in the dorms. But so far, they haven’t caught the person.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories