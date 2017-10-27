Serial pooper targets SIU Carbondale dorm washing machines

CARBONDALE, ILL. - Students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale were hoping to clean their clothes. Instead they're finding them soiled by what students are calling the "bowel movement bandit."

The university said it got a report in September of someone defecating in a campus washing machine while clothes were inside.

The campus newspaper reports it's happened eight times to students.

School leaders have talked with students in the dorms. But so far, they haven’t caught the person.

