Senate panel kills cold beer bill while Sunday alcohol sales gains momentum

generic beer in stand up cooler top pic 470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

A legislative push to allow wider Sunday alcohol sales gained momentum Wednesday while an effort to expand the sale of cold beer likely suffered a death blow.

The push for Sunday carryout sales — approved Wednesday by a House committee 12 to 1 and passed unanimously last week by a Senate panel — seems on a fast track to passage.

But a bill to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell cold beer was defeated in a Senate committee Wednesday by a 9-to-1 vote, likely signaling its death for this session.

The starkly divergent paths for the bills is neatly following the path key lawmakers predicted months ago but also closely reflects the outline of the deal struck in the fall between the powerful liquor store lobby and big box stores — a deal to support Sunday sales but to oppose cold beer's expansion.

"The coalitions were built and no one seems to be running away from the coalitions," said Andy Downs, director of the Fort Wayne-based Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics.

The coalitions were particularly evident Wednesday as the cold beer proposal, Senate Bill 26, was debated in the Senate Public Policy Committee. The author of bill, Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, said the time had come for cold beer expansion because so many Hoosiers want it. He also pointed out that Indiana is the only state that still regulates the sale of beer by temperature.

Social media had been peppered with ads in recent days supporting the bills. Dozens of bill backers showed up at the Statehouse wearing blue t-shirts proclaiming "Vote Yes on SB 26." When he spoke, they cheered Jay Ricker, the convenience store chain owner whose maneuvering last year launched the debate.

And Ricker, with other convenience store owners, lined up to argued cold beer was vital for their competitiveness, that their track record at preventing underage sales was better than liquor stores and that the legislature has no business preserving a monopoly for one industry over another.

"Our business has evolved over the years and has had to to stay competitive," said Chuck Taylor, Jr., whose family owns 22 convenience stores, under the Chuckles brand, in southwest Indiana. "Why are Indiana beer laws stuck in the 1930s."

The convenience stores were backed by their fuel suppliers and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. But they were no match for a coalition led by big box grocery stores — which favor Sunday sales — and liquor stores, which are vehemently opposed to sharing their cold beer franchise with other stores.

The liquor store owners made the case that they paid handsomely — in some cases exorbitantly — for their permits, even though the permits come with severe restrictions. Liquor store owners must live in Indiana, operate only in towns and cities, hire and train clerks that are over 21, sell few items beyond alcohol and follow rules on store design and square footage.

"We would love to change our business model but it was handed to us by the legislature and by regulatory framework," said Patrick Tamm, representing the liquor stores through the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers.

The forces seeking cold beer expansion said they were hamstrung by Sen. Ron Alting, who chairs the Senate Public Policy Committee. He declined to allow amendments that might alleviate some of the liquor industry's concerns. Alting said he wanted a vote on a clean bill, but several committee members said they might have supported it if they could have attached amendments.

Liquor stores have given Alting more than $90,000 in campaign contributions since 2011. Contrast that with about $4,000 from big-box retailers, supermarkets and pharmacies; and $3,000 from convenience stores. And his committee has been a graveyard for alcohol reform bills in years past.

Months ago, though, Alting pledged to hold hearings and votes on bills for Sunday sales and cold beer expansion. And he followed through. The Sunday sales bill passed his committee unanimously. . He expressed pride Wednesday in the civil manner of the cold beer debate.

Reformers seeking cold beer expansion can take some solace from getting a hearing, said Downs. Bills on controversial subjects often take years to gain passage, he said. Getting a hearing is a first step.

As for Sunday sales, Downs said the signs look good. But when it comes to changes to alcohol laws in Indiana, nothing is assured until final passage. "There's always the potential for someone to (add) on an amendment to fracture the coalitions."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved