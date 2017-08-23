Seminary headquarters moving to West Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- A seminary headquartered in Georgetown, Kentucky is moving to West Louisville.

The Baptist Seminary of Kentucky has been in Georgetown for the last seven years. It was founded in Lexington in 2002. The president, David Cassady, says coordinating the seminary with a historically black college is a good environment to expose students to real-life issues in the spirit of racial diversity.

"We think that this presence in Louisville, especially at the Simmons campus in Louisville, is going to be a learning experience for us, and it is going to allow us to better equip and shape students and ministers who are going to be working in churches in more of these types of diverse settings," says Cassady.

Cassady says the seminary has already been offering classes at Simmons, but plans to offer a full block of courses toward a master of divinity degree by the spring semester.

