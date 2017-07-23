Smuggling tragedy: Eight dead in hot semi trailer found at S.A. Walmart

SAN ANTONIO -- An apparent smuggling operation involving undocumented immigrants came to a tragic conclusion early Sunday morning when emergency responders found dozens of people in distress inside a hot semi-trailer at a Walmart in southwest San Antonio.

The San Antonio Fire Department reported that eight people died at the scene. Seventeen more were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and another 13 had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said someone had contacted the manager at the Walmart, which is located at I-35 and Highway 16 on the city's southwest side. The person said that there were people inside the trailer outside who needed help.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday and made the discovery. At least 29 fire units and two AirLIFE choppers responded to the scene to take care of the victims.

San Antonio police and the U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement agents also were called to the scene.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the trailer appeared to be a smuggling operation. He said the people in the trailer would be reviewed by ICE agents to determine their immigration status.

The driver of the semi was in custody, McManus said.

The San Antonio Fire Department released the following statement:

"Shortly after 12:30AM (Central) the San Antonio Fire Department responded to 8358 IH-35 S. for a report of multiple people in the trailer portion of an 18 wheeler. First arriving units found a number of people in the back of this trailer all in varying degrees of medical distress. A total of 8 individuals were deceased upon our arrival. 17 patients were transported priority 1 (life threatening injury / illness) and 13 were transported priority 2 (not immediately life threatening). Air ambulances (AirLife), and the SAFD Ambus (mobile mass casualty transportation vehicle) were also both utilized to transport the multitude of patients we encountered. A search of the surrounding area was also conducted to attempt to locate any patients that may have attempted to flee the scene. An additional search will be conducted later this morning once the sun has risen. All questions relating to the potential criminal aspect of this should be directed to the San Antonio Police Department."

At early light, the police helicopter returned to the scene to search the undeveloped land near the shopping center for any additional patients that might have attempted to flee the scene.

