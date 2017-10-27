See the exclusive new trailer for faith film 'Same Kind of Different as Me'

Producer Darren Moorman, author Ron Hall, actor Greg Kinnear, writer/director Michael Carney, writer Alexander Foard and producer Stephen D. Johnston attend the premiere of "Same Kind Of Different As Me" on Oct. 12, 2017 in Westwood, Calif. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2017 Getty Images)

The inspirational film tells the truth-based tale of art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear), who befriends a homeless man, Denver Moore (Djimon Hounsou), initially to save his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger).

Same Kind of Different as Me is gearing up for release on Oct. 20. The movie has been pushed back twice since 2016.

Producer Stephen Johnston says the new trailer emphasizes how the story, taken from Moore and Hall's best-selling book of the same name, started with Debbie's dream and led to the life-altering relationships.

"In this new trailer, we really emphasized how it all began, with Debbie’s simple act of kindness that truly changed everything," Johnston says. "It healed relationships, forged friendships and really transformed the community that they lived in."

Johnston says moving the film to October has allowed for film changes and a greater runway for marketing the movie, now co-distributed by Paramount Pictures and the Christian company Pure Flix, which produced 2014's faith hit God's Not Dead.

"The movie is inspiring, uplifting and demonstrates healing in a variety of ways," Johnston says. "We believe the impact of this film will be significant."

