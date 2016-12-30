Columbus Dispatch identifies people on board missing flight as search continues

The flight plan of the missing Cessna 525.

CLEVELAND - At a Friday morning press conference, authorities said the search for a Cessna Citation 525 aircraft that departed Burke Lakefront Airport at 10:50 p.m. Thursday continues.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the plane's pilot was Superior Beverage Group CEO John T. Fleming, 46, of Dublin, Ohio, according to Fleming's father, John W. Fleming.

The Dispatch also said John T. Fleming's wife, Suzanne, 46, and their two sons, John R., 15, and Andrew, 14, were on board with a neighbor and a neighbor's daughter.

John W. Fleming told the Dispatch that his son was an experienced pilot, whose records say he was issued a private pilot license in January 2015.

An example model of the Cessna 525C. (Photo: WKYC)

According to the FAA, the aircraft's intended destination was The Ohio State University in Columbus, but the small plane is not visible on radar and disappeared shortly after takeoff about two miles offshore over Lake Erie.

The plane, registered to Maverick Air and operated by Superior Beverage Group, is kept in a hangar at The Ohio State University airfield but the people on board are not directly affiliated with the university, the Associated Press reported.

Burke Lakefront Airport officials confirmed that there were six passengers on board the plane. They had gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers' game at Quicken Loans Arena.

A petty officer with the Coast Guard told WKYC that a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Detroit and a C-130 fixed-wing plane from Canada are searching the area (MOBILE USERS: click here to see the video).

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay also arrived to increase the search platform on the water..

According to the Associated Press, there has been no sign of debris from the missing plane.

The petty officer also said that weather conditions were making search efforts difficult.

Winds are impeding visibility for searchers. The Coast Guard searched via helicopter overnight due to the weather.

The water depth in the search area is about 50 feet.

(Photo: WKYC)

