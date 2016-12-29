Search underway for missing plane in Ohio

Burke Lakefront Airport (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Local search and rescue, including the Coast Guard, are currently.looking for a Cessna Citation 525 aircraft that departed Burke Lakefront Airport at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday evening.

According to the FAA, the aircraft's intended destination was Ohio State University, but the small plane is not visible on radar.

A Petty Officer with the Coast Guard tells Channel 3 News that a Coast Guard aircraft from Detroit is already searching, and a second aircraft from Canada is on its way to help aid in the search.

The Petty Officer also said that weather conditions are making search efforts difficult.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.