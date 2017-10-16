Scandals haven't tarnished enrollment efforts so far at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 29: A scenic view of Grawemeyer Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on October 29, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2013 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Statistics show that the University of Louisville's enrollment and growth have been relatively unscathed so far during a series of scandals at the school.

The Courier-Journal reports that UofL's enrollment increased 4 percent between 2005 and 2016. But some are wondering how long the university's luck can last.

John Thelin, a university research professor at the University of Kentucky, says he doesn't believe high school students or their families will be totally swayed away from UofL because of the controversies. But if the school were to continue its negative course, that could change. Thelin specializes in studying higher education and public policy.

In the past three years, UofL's leadership and men's basketball programs have come under fire for allegations of mismanagement and improper behavior.

