S. Indiana mother charged in crash that killed her two children

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A southern Indiana mother has been arrested and charged in the deaths of her children. Police said Ericka Fouch was under the influence when her car collided with a train in Henryville at the end of June.

"It is very unfortunate to have to file these charges under these circumstances,” Clark County Prosecutor, Jeremy Mull, said.

Court documents state Ericka Fouch was swerving in the road as she approached the railroad crossing, and she never yielded to the train.

Both of the children were pronounced dead at the scene, Fouch was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mull said, "The fact of the matter is when you're the parent of a child you're responsible for the well-being of the children, and to use drugs and get behind the wheel of a car and drive with those kids and then ultimately to kill them because of that, that demands accountability."

Police said Fouch admitted to using drugs before the crash early on in the investigation. A toxicology test later revealed she had traces of Marijuana, xanax, and meth in her system.

Now she is facing four felony charges for the death of her children, 5-year-old Adalynn and 4-year-old Wyatt.

"It’s sad and its essentially not an easy thing to do to take someone in a state of grief and essentially bring more hardship on their life, but that was a decision that Mrs. Fouch made, to use drugs and drive with her children in the car and unfortunately this is where we’re at,” Mull said.



If convicted of all charges, Fouch could be facing up to 42 years in prison.

