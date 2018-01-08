RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 20: (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images) (Photo: Raphael Dias, 2015 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Singer/Songwriter Rod Stewart is coming to Louisville this summer! After an incredibly successful 2017 tour, Stewart has invited Cyndi Lauper to join him once again as his special guest.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA with performances scheduled at some of the most storied venues across North America.

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best selling artists in the history of recorded music with 200 million records sold worldwide. His hits include "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "Maggie May".

Cyndi Lauper is a multi-award winning artist who knows how to keep her audience captivated. She was the first female in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time; tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Live Nation. For complete details on presales, ticketing, and tour information, please visit Rod Stewart's or Cyndi Lauper's websites.

There is also a special deal for Citi® card members. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Stewart and Lauper will make a stop in Louisville on July 29 at the KFC Yum! Center. The entire list of dates is provided below:

JUNE

25 - Hollywood, CA -- Hollywood Bowl

JULY

24 - Hollywood, FL -- Hard Rock Event Center

26 - Orlando, FL -- Amway Arena

28 - Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center

29 - Louisville, KY -- KFC Yum! Center

AUGUST

1 - Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

3 - Allentown, PA -- PPL Center

4 - Atlantic City, NJ -- Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

7 - New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden

10 - Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

11 - Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena

14 - Kansas City, MO -- Sprint Center

15 - St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center

18 - Indianapolis, IN -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

19 - St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 - Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center Arena

24 - Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena

26 - San Diego, CA -- Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

28 - Reno, NV -- Event Center

29 - San Francisco, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

31 - Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER

1 - Seattle, WA -- White River Amphitheater

