LOS ANGELES – Singer/Songwriter Rod Stewart is coming to Louisville this summer! After an incredibly successful 2017 tour, Stewart has invited Cyndi Lauper to join him once again as his special guest.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA with performances scheduled at some of the most storied venues across North America.
Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best selling artists in the history of recorded music with 200 million records sold worldwide. His hits include "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "Maggie May".
Cyndi Lauper is a multi-award winning artist who knows how to keep her audience captivated. She was the first female in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album.
Pre-sales begin Tuesday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time; tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Live Nation. For complete details on presales, ticketing, and tour information, please visit Rod Stewart's or Cyndi Lauper's websites.
There is also a special deal for Citi® card members. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
Stewart and Lauper will make a stop in Louisville on July 29 at the KFC Yum! Center. The entire list of dates is provided below:
JUNE
25 - Hollywood, CA -- Hollywood Bowl
JULY
24 - Hollywood, FL -- Hard Rock Event Center
26 - Orlando, FL -- Amway Arena
28 - Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center
29 - Louisville, KY -- KFC Yum! Center
AUGUST
1 - Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
3 - Allentown, PA -- PPL Center
4 - Atlantic City, NJ -- Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
7 - New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden
10 - Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage
11 - Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena
14 - Kansas City, MO -- Sprint Center
15 - St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center
18 - Indianapolis, IN -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
19 - St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
22 - Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center Arena
24 - Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena
26 - San Diego, CA -- Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
28 - Reno, NV -- Event Center
29 - San Francisco, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre
31 - Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
SEPTEMBER
1 - Seattle, WA -- White River Amphitheater
