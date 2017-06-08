Robert's Clothespin Dolls

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
La Grange city council votes to tear down home at center of illegal activity
-
Teen victim of latest Louisville homicide
-
UofL Foundation audit to be released
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
$5M payout for 'forgotten' child disabled for life
-
Toddler served alcohol instead of apple juice at local restaurant
-
Man dies after assault by son in Shepherdsville
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 6.8.2017
-
Distracted driver with toddler
More Stories
-
Audit on UofL Foundation releasedJun. 7, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
-
Some S. Indiana residents facing 30 minute wait…Jun. 8, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
-
Apartments planned in latest development near Big…Jun. 8, 2017, 5:27 p.m.