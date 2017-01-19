RiverLink offers rollback pricing for drivers

RiverLink invoice (Photo: RiverLink)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Tolling on the bridges is now in full force, and drivers can start paying off those trips very soon. RiverLink announced Thursday morning that the first invoices will go out starting Friday.

The big thing to note here is that while the invoices will start going out Friday, it will be done in waves. So, just because drivers have been traveling the bridges since tolling started doesn't mean they’ll necessarily get their bill in the next few days. The first wave of invoices will continue to go out through the rest of the month.

“These invoices, the initial wave, are going to be going out in waves. That’s going to help with customer care, needs, getting people through on the phone lines, and getting help with customer service centers,” RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson said.

Invoices are based on driver activity. After a driver makes two trips or one roundtrip, it triggers an invoice. RiverLink collects and batches all of the trips for the next 15 days.

Drivers have 30 days to pay their bills, and that can be done online, by mail, or in person. Drivers with multiple cars crossing the bridges will get separate invoices.

For drivers who don’t pay the invoice within that 30 day window, the second invoice has a $5 administrative fee attached to it. Drivers have 20 days to pay that on top of the bill. The third invoice has a $25 violation fee. After three months, it goes to collections. There is a $30 collection fee added to that.

“You can see how the bills are going to add up very quickly. So, it’s important for people to pay attention when they receive those bills, pay them before the due date, and they’re only going to pay the tolls that they owe,” Peterson said.

Drivers who haven't opened a prepaid account to get the discounted rate still can. RiverLink is offering a one-time opportunity to set up an account and qualify for the discounted tolling prices on trips they’ve already taken.

"It's a big difference, and these drivers have this opportunity now to decide, you know what I probably should've opened that account. I'm going to go ahead and do it. If they do that, we're going to rollback these first tolls and give them the transponder rate for that,” Peterson said. “I think we’ve had people who have said oh, I don’t cross that much. It really doesn’t impact me, but then when you see it on paper and you realize that you’re crossing even a time or two a month, it really adds up because roundtrip with a transponder, you’re talking $4. Without a transponder, it’s $8. So, it’s a substantial difference.”

To qualify for that discount, drivers have to apply for the account at one of the service centers or over the phone. They cannot do it online. Peterson said the Jeffersonville customer service center tends to be much busier, so she recommended going to the Louisville office to cut down on wait times. There's also a new callback feature that lets drivers leave their number for a customer service representative. Those offices are open 7:00a.m.-7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“If you’re calling, hold times are long. They are very, very long. We’ve had a lot of demand for customer service. If you spend about five minutes on hold during the morning, midday, afternoon hours, you’re going to hear a recording that’s going to ask if you prefer to leave a call back number. You can leave a callback number of your choice, and we’ll give you a call back,” Peterson said.

Overall, Peterson said things are going very smoothly.

“I talked to somebody who when we were in construction and before construction, when we just had the Kennedy and didn’t have a whole lot of space for people to go back and forth, she was taking every morning about 40 minutes to go from her house in Indiana to her office down on Frankfort Avenue. It’s a 12 minute drive now,” Peterson said.





