RIP AIM: AOL Instant Messenger dies in December

Brett Molina, USA TODAY , WHAS 12:14 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

It's the end of an era: as of December 15, AOL's Instant Messenger will no longer exist.

In a statement from Oath, the new entity formed under Verizon combining AOL with the recently-acquired Yahoo, the service will be discontinued.

"AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed," said Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath.

AIM was a staple of personal computers since first launching in 1997, serving as a precursor to popular apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. However, AIM couldn't make the seamless transition to mobile, where most users rely on instant messaging services.

Users will be able to manually download any images or files on AIM before the service shuts down. However, users won't be able to export or save their Buddy List, the group of contacts available on AIM.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter are paying their respects:

 

