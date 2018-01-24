Retired juvenile judge says Marshall Co. gunman likely to be tried as adult

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police say the Marshall County High School gunman acted alone and they have identified him as a 15-year-old male. Police confirm he was a student at the school.



Prosecutors announced Wednesday they will seek to try him as an adult.



"Every situation is different but what is similar about every case is that it’s tragic,” Retired Jefferson District Court Judge David Holton said.



Holton has been following developments out of Marshall County. He says he has experience dealing with these kinds of cases.



"This gives me flashbacks to cases I've had when I was on the bench here in Jefferson County of just heart-wrenching situations,” Holton explained.



Marshall County officials said there will be hearing this week, where they will ask the judge to consider trying the 15-year-old shooter as an adult.



Holton says it’s likely that will be what happens. He points to Kentucky's "automatic transfer statute," which applies after the judge finds there is probable cause.



Holton said, "A juvenile charged with a felony that involves a handgun and the juvenile is 14 years or older will be sent to the grand jury for potential indictment.”



Police have not provided any details as to what lead up to the shooting.



But Holton says social media conflict, bullying, and mental health issues are common causes when dealing with juveniles who commit horrific crimes.



"You just have to wonder what types of factors played into this young man doing what he allegedly did yesterday,” Holton said.

The case will go in front of a Marshall County grand jury on February 13, 2017.

