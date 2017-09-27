Report: Russians Impersonated Real American Muslims to Stir Chaos on Social Media
The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is still underway. And now sources are stating that Russians impersonated American muslims to stir chaos on social media during the same time. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WHAS 7:21 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WHAS Live Video
-
UofL athletic board member says fans paying the price
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
Bob Valvano gives his take on FBI investigation of NCAA coaches
-
UofL Interim Pres. Postel talks about the fates of Jurich, Pitino
-
Is this the end of UofL basketball? Business owners worry
-
Pitino's future in question?
-
NCAA Basketball Investigation: Breaking down the FBI's findings
-
Coach Pitino going into meeting with UofL Interim Pres. Postel
-
Coach Pitino leaving his meeting with UofL Interim Pres. Postel
More Stories
-
UofL Athletic Director Jurich, Coach Pitino placed…Sep 27, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
-
Arena authority: Yum! Center 'will be okay' amidst…Sep 27, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Hispanic Heritage: Maria Perez, Community Outreach…Sep 27, 2017, 12:04 p.m.