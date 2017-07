John Yarmuth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Congressman John Yarmuth is holding a town hall meeting this weekend to discuss health care.



Kentucky's 3rd District Democrat insists that the conversation set for tomorrow is to gain more ideas and to continue the discussion.



The town hall is Sunday from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Knights Hall on the Bellarmine Campus.

