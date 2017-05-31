The festival is kicking off with a multi-faith prayer service this Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Ali Center Plaza. There are more than 70 events on tap to honor Muhammad Ali in a time where the Center says this city could use a lot more love.

Saturday marks one year since The Greatest, Muhammad Ali, died in Phoenix. This weekend - a memorial service will be held to remember the life and legacy left behind by Louisville's own.

The "I Am Ali" festival will begin with a multi-faith prayer service at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Ali Center Plaza.

The Saturday morning service will kick off a six-week festival which includes a community bike ride.

The Louisville Bats will honor Ali later that night wearing special jerseys. The first 2,000 fans in the park will receive Ali-commemorative hats.

Tickets for the game start at $10.

REMEMBERING MUHAMMAD ALI

Stories from 2016

Muhammad Ali: Louisville's greatest

Louisville native Muhammad Ali was born Cassius Marcellus Clay to Cassius Sr. and Odessa Clay on January 17, 1942. Ali was the father of nine children, seven daughters, and two sons. Read more...

Muhammad Ali's greatest fights

Muhammad Ali refuses draft

You know what Muhammad Ali did for Louisville? You want to know his true legacy?

In death, he got us all focused on the right things in life again. Just think about it. We're coming to the end of a remarkable seven days since his death, and we're talking about respect, humility, helping each other, peace and overcoming odds.

Don't you think that's something! Read more...

Woman recounts life inside Ali's childhood home

Denise Ervin-Stanton is one of the very few people that can call 3302 Grand Avenue home. She also lived in the childhood home of Muhammad Ali until she was 8-years-old. Read more...

In 1994, I was assigned to produce a ten part news series on the life and times of Muhammad Ali.

It was a mixed blessing.

WHAS-TV had archives on the boxing champion that are perhaps unmatched anywhere in the country. Read more...

Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali, honors him at memorial service

Muhammad Ali Jr. writes poem for his father

The world knew him as The Greatest, but to his children, he was known as “dad.”

“One message he left for everybody of the world is ‘find the Muhammad Ali within you, live the purpose God made you for before you go back to God,’” said Muhammad Evan Ali Jr. Read more...

Local man relives 1986 sparring session with Ali

Thirty years ago, Jeff Lally was coming off a Golden Gloves Championship and was training at TKO gym in Downtown Louisville when the Greatest walked in and laid out a challenge that the heavyweight couldn't turn down. Read more...

