Remembering Milton Metz

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Weekend anchor Kayla Moody announces engagement
-
Family stands tall after multiple tragedies
-
Wedding photographer arrested in Floyd Co.
-
Town council fights to remove police chief
-
Injured dog brings attention to vacant homes
-
Rally to keep 2nd Street Kroger open
-
First Alert Storm Team Forecast: Saturday evening weather
-
U of L elects interim president
-
Search suspended until early Sunday for missing 2-year-old
-
Louisville restaurant named best in nation
More Stories
-
Missing 2-year-old found dead in creekJan 22, 2017, 5:59 a.m.
-
Frankfort woman dies after Thursday crash near downtownJan 22, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
Indiana residents hope Pence keeps their interests in mindJan 22, 2017, 6:10 p.m.