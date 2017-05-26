Reigning Miss America Savvy Shields wouldn't miss an all-tiara kick-off

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Savvy Shields, Miss America 2017, is in Louisville for an all-tiara kick-off to Kentucky pageant weekend. She joins GDL with Ashley Miller Anderson from the Miss Kentucky's Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program to talk about Kentucky pageants. The “Meet Miss America” luncheon is May 26, 2017 at 11:30 PM at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Fourth Street in Louisville, Kentucky. The Miss Kentucky Outstanding Teen Pageant May 26 – 28, 2017 at the Center for the Arts. You can find more info at MissKentuckyPageant.com.

© 2017 ABC News