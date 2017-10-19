Registration holds to start for unpaid tolls

(Photo: WHAS)

Thousands of drivers in Indiana and Kentucky have paid overdue Riverlink Tolls after the company announced plans to hold vehicle registration.

Starting next week, drivers who have unpaid tolls after multiple notices will not be able to renew their vehicle registration until those fees are paid in full.

Since that announcement, almost 6,500 drivers have paid their tolls and fees in full. That's about 170 thousand dollars.

If you still have unpaid tolls, you can pay online, over the phone, or in person at a Riverlink customer service center.

