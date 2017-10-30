Regional events in Kentucky highlight students' tech skills

(Photo by Patrick Lux/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Lux, 2012 Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State education officials say more than 7,000 Kentucky students will showcase their innovative ideas and technological savvy at regional events in coming weeks.



The events are part of the Kentucky Department of Education's Student Technology Leadership Program. The regionals have had four straight years of substantial growth, and officials say this year's events will welcome an additional 1,000 participants.



STLP students create projects, products or services and demonstrate their learning by competing in various categories.



Categories include instructional, technical or community service projects; digital content creation such as digital art, photography, design, programming, app development and robotics; and technical services such as student help desks and network engineering.



Students from 111 districts and more than 460 schools have registered to attend the eight regional showcases throughout November and December.

