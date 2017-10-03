Regional craft brewer expands distribution to Louisville, Lexington

A beer glass (Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images) (Photo: Graeme Robertson, 2004 Getty Images)

A lineup of new-to-Louisville craft brews hit liquor store and grocery shelves in the city this month.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tennessee Brew Works started distributing to Louisville and Lexington, according to a news release from the company.

The brewery is Nashville's fourth-largest brewery in terms of barrels produced, according to research done by our affiliate, Nashville Business Journal.

The brewpub, which launched in 2013, is on Ewing Avenue in Nashville. It's known in its home city for its chef collaborations, which pair new dishes — such as hot frog legs— with Tennessee Brew Works beers.

Louisville's taste for craft beer has been growing recently, as new breweries open and more craft options make their way to the shelves of local liquor stores. Mile Wide Beer Co. opened in December; Holsopple Brewing Co. opened in February; and Gravely Brewing Co. just opened last month. Also, Cincinnati-based MadTree Brewing and Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewery began distributing in Louisville this year.

Read more here.

Louisville Business First