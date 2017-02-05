Refugee arrivals to resume - for now

Protesters gather at the international arrivals area of the Washington Dulles International Airport on January 28, 2017, in Sterling, Virginia. AFP PHOTO / PAUL J. RICHARDSPAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

After a U.S. appeals court rejected President Donald Trump's request to immediately reinstate his immigration and refugee travel bans halted late Friday by a federal judge, the State Department was moving to once again admit refugees slated to be resettled in states including Kentucky.

The government also was allowing travelers to enter the country from seven majority-Muslim nations of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, all temporarily barred by Trump's Jan. 27 executive order.

While the legal battle is far from over - the appeals court asked the government to respond by Monday, leaving uncertainty about if and when the rules may change again - Louisville-based refugee resettlement agencies on Sunday were preparing for the possibility that at least some blocked refugees would start arriving again after the 120-day refugee shutdown was lifted - at least for now.

State Department officials wrote in a widely-reported email that they were rebooking travel for refugees who had previously been scheduled to leave for the U.S. over a three-week period that will end Feb. 17. The extended time frame accounted for the fact that some refugees will have to make difficult journeys back to airports from refugee camps, The New York Times reported.

At Kentucky Refugee Ministries, that could include some of the 28 refugees who had been scheduled to arrive through Feb. 17 but were blocked from countries including Bhutan, Myanmar, Iraq, Syria and Somalia.

They include a Somali refugee who lives in the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya, whose travel was deleted at the last minute. While he could now be rebooked, it's wasn't clear how soon migration agencies could get him to an airport in Nairobi, a seven-hour drive from the camp to which he had to return. Another is a Burmese woman Rosemary Paw and her two children set to arrive on Feb. 9 to reunite with her husband.

Meantime Sunday, the Louisville's Holy Grale bar, Gralehaus restaurant and Louisville Beer Store were kicking off a three-day fundraiser in which the owners will donate 10 percent of sales and collect donations for Kentucky Refugee Ministries, which along with Catholic Charities would face financial strains because of the shutdown.

Also Sunday, local immigration attorneys planned to hold the latest training for local lawyers who have offered free services for immigrants in the wake of Trump's broader crackdown. Attorney Ted Farrell, part of the Russell Immigration Law office, which is putting on the training, said local attorneys are volunteering with bond motions as federal immigration enforcement officers have 'become much more active in detaining people recently."

President Trump ordered the travel ban Jan. 27, one week after his inauguration. The executive order suspended entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halted admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and barred entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Since then, it has caused confusion and chaos, sparking detentions at airports, lawsuits and a wave of protests across the U.S., including in Louisville. Scores of incoming travelers were held up at U.S. airports and many more were halted from boarding flights bound for the U.S.

After days of legal wrangling, Judge James Robart, sitting in Seattle, issued the temporary restraining order Friday night that lifted the ban nationwide. The Justice Department appealed, claiming that "judicial second-guessing of the President" constitutes an "impermissible intrusion" into Trump's authority, the Justice Department said.

A federal appeals court denied that appeal, which asked for immediate reinstatement of a controversial, temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations and all refugees. The court ordered the states of Washington and Minnesota, which had filed suit to halt the ban, to provide a detailed explanation for their lawsuit by Monday. The Justice Department was ordered to file its response by Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Trump tweeted, "Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision."

The State Department said it was restoring tens of thousands of canceled visas for foreigners and the Department of Homeland Security "suspended all actions" for enforcing the ban and instead began standard inspection of travelers.

Officials on Saturday advised refugee aid agencies that refugees set to travel before Trump signed his order will now be allowed in and was working to have arrivals resume as soon as Monday.

If the 120-day ban is reinstated, the shutdown was expected to delay or delete travel for hundreds of refugees from Asia to Africa who would have otherwise arrived in Kentucky, which has resettled 1,043 of 2,431 refugees previously projected for the current fiscal year that ends this fall. It's not known how many of those remaining would arrive after the ban is lifted because Trump also has slashed refugee admissions nearly in half this year to 50,000.

Last week, Kentucky and Indiana universities warned students from the seven majority-Muslim nations impacted by Trump's immigration ban not to travel outside the country for fear they won't be readmitted. The legal uncertainty for such residents may not be fully resolved for weeks or longer, with some predicting the order will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Couriter-Journal