RECAP: Several bills passed in Saturday session frenzy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the Kentucky legislature meeting to pass bills on Saturday (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Kentucky's Republican governor would appoint a new board for the University of Louisville with the consent of the state Senate under a bill that has cleared the state legislature.

The Kentucky House of Representatives gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.

The university's accrediting agency has placed the school on probation for one year over concerns of possible undue political influence after Bevin issued an executive order abolishing and replacing the school's governing board. The president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says the bill would likely resolve the probation issue.

Democrats warn Republicans are moving too fast and are placing students' degrees at risk.



3:10 p.m.

Women would be barred from getting an abortion in Kentucky after 20 weeks of pregnancy under a bill that has cleared the state legislature.

The state House gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.

The bill bans all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, unless the mother's life is in danger. The "life of the mother" exception does not include mental illness. The bill contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

Supporters say the bill is necessary because at 20 weeks a fetus can feel pain. Opponents say that is not supported by medical evidence and say it places more barriers on women's reproductive rights.

The bill also creates a "litigation fund" to help pay for the state to defend the bill against legal challenges.

12:30 p.m.



The Republican-led Kentucky legislature has passed a bill to change how labor unions can solicit money for political activities.



The measure won final passage in the House after a long debate on Saturday. It now goes to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. The final vote came as hundreds of union workers rallied in the Capitol against bills they see as hurtful to organized labor.



The measure would require labor unions to have a separate fund for political donations and would require them to make sure no dues or fees are used to contribute to candidates.



The bill would also ban companies from automatically withholding union dues from employee paychecks unless the employees give permission.



___



11:55 a.m.



The Kentucky legislature has approved a bill banning mandatory labor union fees over the shouts of hundreds of protesters packed into the cavernous Capitol.



The state Senate approved the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.



The bill will make Kentucky the 27th "right-to-work" state, joining every other southern state. The bill means employers cannot force workers to pay dues to a union that represents them in collective bargaining. Opponents say the bill is designed to weaken unions and enrich corporate bosses. Supporters say the bill is business friendly and will attract much-needed jobs to the state.



The bill does not impact current labor contracts, but would apply to all new agreements.



___



11:20 a.m.



Workers on publicly financed construction projects will be paid less under a bill that has passed the Kentucky legislature.



The state Senate gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.



The bill means state officials will no longer set the wages for construction workers on publicly financed projects based on a survey of the community. Opponents say the bill takes money out of the pockets of working families while downgrading the quality of construction on public buildings, including schools. Supporters say it will save taxpayer money and jumpstart stalled projects.



The bill does not affect federal projects.



___



10:45 a.m.



Kentucky lawmakers have finished work on a bill to make public the details of their pension benefits.



The measure won final passage in the Republican-led House during a rare Saturday session. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.



The bill would apply to all current and former members of the General Assembly.



Under the measure, anyone could file a request under the Kentucky Open Records Act to learn the retirement benefits being paid or promised to legislators from the state's public pension systems. Friday, Republican state Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville revealed he would earn $1,600 a month if he were to retire today.



___



10:15 a.m.



Women seeking an abortion would have to first undergo an ultrasound under a bill that has cleared the Kentucky legislature.



The state Senate gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.



The bill requires women to have an ultrasound by a doctor or technician prior to having an abortion. The exam must also include a detailed description of the fetus and playing the fetal heartbeat. Women are not required to watch the ultrasound and can request to have the volume of the heartbeat turned down.



The bill does not include an exception for rape or incest.



___



9:40 a.m.



The president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says a Senate bill to replace the University of Louisville board of trustees would likely not threaten the school's accreditation.



Robert King wrote in a letter to House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins that Senate Bill 12 would restore the racial and political balance to the school's governing board that is required by law and "does not appear to" compromise academic freedom or assert undue political influence. But King cautioned the university's accrediting agency is independent and he cannot predict with certainty what they will do.



The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges placed the University of Louisville on probation for one year after Republican Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order abolishing and replacing the school's board of trustees.



___



8:20 a.m.



Declaring a mandate from the November elections, Republican lawmakers are using their new majority in the state legislature to pass a slew of bills targeting abortion, labor unions and legislator pensions.



Republican leaders in the House and Senate are convening for a rare Saturday session to give final passage to several bills, including ones that would outlaw mandatory labor union dues, ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and open up lawmaker pension benefits to open records requests.



Democrats have warned the GOP is moving too fast by passing so many bills on just the fifth day of a scheduled 30-day session. But Republicans say these ideas have been vetted for years, only to be blocked by the former Democratic majority in the House. Republicans now have super majorities in both chambers.