Raptors select OG Anunoby with 23rd overall pick

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have selected Indiana forward O.G. Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Anunoby averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 56.3 percent from the field during his sophomore year at Indiana.
The 19-year-old gives the team some flexibility with forwards Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson all unrestricted free agents this summer.
