Raptors select OG Anunoby with 23rd overall pick

Anunoby (Indiana) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number twenty-three overall pick to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have selected Indiana forward O.G. Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Anunoby averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 56.3 percent from the field during his sophomore year at Indiana.

The 19-year-old gives the team some flexibility with forwards Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson all unrestricted free agents this summer.

