WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The words "rape" and "rapists" appeared on fraternity houses at the College of William & Mary Thursday after someone spray-painted them on the buildings sometime overnight.

The graffiti was on several buildings including those of Beta Theta Pi and Pi Kappa Alpha as well as the Fraternity-Sorority Community Building.

School spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan provided 13News Now with this statement:

Graffiti was found overnight on several fraternity houses and a community building. William & Mary Police are investigating. Defacing university buildings or destruction of property is never an acceptable form of expression. Anyone who has relevant information about this incident should contact the William & Mary Police at 757-221-4596.

