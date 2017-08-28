Rally planned to remove Jefferson Davis statue

Lexington, KY - A statewide rally is planned this week in Kentucky in support of removing a Confederate statue from the Capitol Rotunda.
Members of the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus, the NAACP and other groups will sponsor the rally.
It is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Capitol in Frankfort.
The groups are hoping the rally encourages Governor Matt Bevin and others to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis.
