Questioning the crash that killed teen

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family calls shooting of toddler 'horrible tragedy'
-
Newburg residents fire back after proposed affordable housing complex
-
Police: 16-year-old hit after jumping from moving bus
-
Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches
-
Eclipse Eyes helpign children see the eclipse
-
BC woman halfway to tuition goal
-
Murder suspect's tearful confession sharply contrasted by playful court appearance
-
New information released in 2-year-old's shooting death
-
S. Indiana cosmetology program gives inmates a second chance
-
Is your old Pyrex worth thousands?
More Stories
-
Mayor: Increase in opioid use a factor in violent crime rateAug. 1, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Mattingly, former LMPD officer accused of 2004…Aug. 1, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
National Night Out: Louisville communities join…Aug. 1, 2017, 3:13 p.m.