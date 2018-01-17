Public Works working with JCPS to get roads cleared, kids back to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Public Works connected with JCPS Wednesday to find out what roads and poor conditions were keeping kids home from school. One of the problem areas is near Iroquois Park.

The neighborhood roads next to Iroquois park are still packed down with ice and snow.



Those who live there are staying inside if they can, while those who work there are making the most of the cold conditions.



"One lady on Morocco, I have to take her mail up because she's afraid to come down the steps," Mail Carrier Kevin Butterworth said.



During the day, Butterworth calls the hills home, delivering mail door to door.



He said, "I sleep very good at night, my legs are shot by the time I get home."



Wearing ice cleats and layers, he says it’s not easy moving mail on the steep streets.



"It just takes a lot of extra time. You have to be careful. Walk like a penguin," Butterworth said.



He hopes the snow and ice will begin to melt as temperatures come back up and so does the JCPS transportation department.



"I would say time, temperature, forecast and accumulation are the big deciding factors," Randy Franz, with JCPS Transportation, said.



JCPS officials say its streets like these that keep them from being able to bring kids back to school. The neighborhood is one of a few problem areas for buses and children as they walk to the bus stop.

But Public Works said they don’t have the resources to clear all of Louisville’s neighborhood roads.

